Mumbai Blown Away on Day 1 of Their 500th Ranji Trophy Match Versus Baroda

New Delhi: Hosts Mumbai began their 500th Ranji Trophy match on a low note against Baroda at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Pacers Atit Sheth and Lukman Meriwala of Baroda may have been spitting fire for the Mumbai batsmen who were blown away, having a combined innings total of a mere 171. Baroda on the other hand did not seem to be in any such trouble as they got 63 for one at the end of play on Day 1.

It was a combination of impressive swing and seam bowling from right-arm Atit (5 for 50) and left-arm Meriwala (5 for 52), aided by poor shots attempted by the Mumbai batsmen that sent the home team to the doom.

For Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare, who opened the innings, stood tall in making 50 before being bowled off the inside edge by Atit.

Inserted in, Mumbai plunged deep into trouble to be 5 for 2 by the third over, with Atit sending back in-form opener Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane for ducks, and never fully recovered from these early setbacks. Shaw was bowled through the gate, while Rahane edged a drive to rival captain Deepak Hooda at first slip. (With PTI inputs)