Mumbai based lawyer files complaint against Shehla Rashid for making false statement

A Mumbai based lawyer Vijendra Jabra has filed complaint against Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid over her tweets on situation in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. Speaking to ANI, Jabra said, "This complaint that I have filed against her is for making false statement and baseless statement against Indian Army. Army who represent India, protect India and serve for India day and night. Her statement has no base. There is no evidence to it. This should not be tolerated at all."