Mumbai association celebrates release of Rajinikanth's '2.0' with great zeal

Mumbai based Rajinikanth's fans association, 'Maharashtra State Head Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association' on Friday celebrated the release of his latest film, '2.0'. The association had put banners ahead of the morning shows of the film. They danced to the beats of dhol, offered milk to Rajinikanth's banner. Long queues of fans were seen outside theatres with huge craze for the film. Love for the South superstar was seen outside theatres through celebrations. The film, also starred Akshay Kumar, and was released on November 29 with much anticipation. One of the fans said, "We started a rath yatra, erected a statue for Rajinikanth, who is not only a star in India but even outside."