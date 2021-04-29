Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.
BOM15 MH-HC-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Is it time to consider lockdown like last year?HC to Maha govt Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked if it was time for the Maharashtra government to think of imposing a 'lockdown like last year' for at least 15 days to successfully contain the spread of COVID-19.
BOM6 MH-VIRUS-SHETTY India will need 5 lakh ICU beds in next few weeks: Surgeon Pune: Forecasting that the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse, noted surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has said India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks, and also suggested radical solutions to meet the mountainous challenge.
BOM14 MH-PARAM BIR-LD FIR FIR registered against Param Bir Singh over cop's complaint Mumbai: Maharashtra police have filed an FIR against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh after a police inspector levelled corruption charges against him, a senior official said on Thursday.
BOM7 GJ-HC-VIRUS-PATIENTS Attend all patients reaching COVID-19 hospitals:HC to Guj govt Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to make sure each and every patient reaching a designated COVID-19 hospital is attended to and given preliminary treatment even if beds are not available.
BOM13 MH-VACCINATION-COUNT Maha's daily inoculation count drops amid vaccine shortage Mumbai: Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 vaccination figure has dropped by 1.5 lakh amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Thursday.
BOM12 MH-VIRUS-SATAV COVID-19: Cong MP Rajeev Satav hospitalised, on ventilator Pune: Congress leader Rajeev Satav, who had tested coronavirus positive last week, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and kept on ventilator support, a party leader said on Thursday.
BOM16 MP-VIRUS-GOVT-LD NATH MP COVID-19 crisis administration's criminal negligence: Nath Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday accused the BJP government in the state of failing to manage the COVID-19 crisis and termed it as 'criminal negligence' on the part of the administration.
BOM9 GJ-VACCINATION DRIVE Guj: Uncertainty over 18-45 age group vaccination from May 1 Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Thursday said the process to vaccinate people against COVID-19 in 18 to 45 age group will begin once it gets substantial number of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies, triggering speculation whether the state would miss the May 1 launch date of the inoculation drive meant for this category.
BOM5 MH-VIRUS-NATIONAL CALAMITY Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a 'national calamity', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.
BOM10 MH-HC-VACCINE-PRISONERS Is Aadhaar mandatory for prisoners to get COVID-19 vaccine? HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra government to clarify if an Aadhaar card was mandatory for prisoners to get the vaccine against COVID-19.
BOM17 MH-SHUKLA-SUMMONS IPS officer Shukla summoned again n phone tapping case Mumbai: Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has been summoned again by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police to record her statement in the alleged phone tapping case, an official said here on Thursday.
BOM3 MH-FOUNDATION DAY-LOW-KEY Maharashtra foundation day to be low-key affair this year Mumbai: The 61st foundation day of Maharashtra will be observed in a simple way on May 1 with only ceremonies for unfurling the national flag to be organised at various district headquarters.
BOM11 MH-VIRUS-OXYGEN-IITB COVID-19: IIT Bombay finds innovative way to generate oxygen Mumbai: Amid the shortage of medical oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients, the IIT Bombay has come up with an ingenious solution to help address the issue by converting a nitrogen unit into an oxygen generating unit, the institute said on Thursday. PTI RSY RSY