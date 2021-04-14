Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM13 GJ-SEMINAR-LD MODI India's National Education Policy is futuristic: Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per world standards, and aimed at fulfilling Dr S Radhakrishnan's vision of education that empowers a student to participate in national development.

BOM2 MH-CBI-DESHMUKH Former Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh appears before CBI Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh appeared before the CBI on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said.

BOM11 MP-VIRUS-BOARD EXAMS MP: Board exams of Classes 10 & 12 postponed Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the examinations of Classes 10 and 12 in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Wednesday.

BOM16 MH-VIRUS-OXYGEN Neighbouring states unable to supply oxygen to Maha: Tope Mumbai: Maharashtra has approached neighbouring states for medical oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 surge, but they have expressed their inability due to its high demand there, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

BOM12 MH-WAZE-PASSPORT-ENCOUNTER Ambani security scare case: NIA probing 'fake encounter' angle Mumbai: Investigators suspect that suspended cop Sachin Waze had planned a 'fake encounter' of two persons to project their link with the explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, sources said on Wednesday.

BOM17 MH-VIRUS MUTATION-EXPERTS Double mutation found in 61% of 361 COVID-19 samples: Expert Mumbai: Double mutation has been detected in 61 per cent of the total 361 COVID-19 samples tested between January and March this year, a genome sequencing expert claimed on Wednesday even as he raised doubts over the methods of sample collection being adopted by authorities in Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic.

BOM10 MP-VIRUS-SCHOOLS-VACATION MP: Summer vacation for Classes 1 to 8 from Apr 15 to June 13 Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has declared summer holidays for two months for students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOM14 GJ-VIRUS-CREMATORUMS Long wait at crematoriums in Gujarat amid COVID-19 surge Ahmedabad: Relatives of COVID-19 victims as well as those who died of other ailments are forced to wait for hours for performing the last rites as many crematoriums in Gujarat are witnessing a huge rush since the last one week.

BOM5 MH-VIRUS-PASSENGER RUSH Mumbai:Passenger rush outside LTT, CR asks people not to panic Mumbai: Several people gathered outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus here on Wednesday to board long-distance trains, a day after the Maharashtra government announced severe restrictions on public movement to check the spread of COVID-19.

BOM15 MH-AMBEDKAR-LANGUAGE-CJI Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as official language: CJI Bobde Nagpur: Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Wednesday said B R Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as the 'official national language' of India as he understood the political and social issues well and knew what the people wanted.

BES7 MH-VIRUS-MUMBAI-SECTION 144 COVID-19:Prohibitory orders issued in Mumbai under section 144 Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday issued fresh prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one place in the city, to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-PRAYERS No HC nod for mass prayers at Mumbai mosque during Ramadan Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused permission to a city-based trust to allow people to offer Namaz at its mosque in south Mumbai during the Ramadan period, saying the COVID-19 situation was 'serious and critical' and the safety of citizens was more importance. PTI RSY RSY