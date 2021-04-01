Mumbai: 4 Security Guards Arrested for Murder of 17-Year-Old in Powai

Mumbai, April 1: In a shocking incident, security guards deployed at a Metro construction site in Mumbai's Powai hit a 17-year-old with iron rods and bamboo sticks on suspicion of being a thief on Tuesday. The minor later scummed to the injures. As per report, the four security guards have been arrested by the Powai police for the murder of the boy. The accused are to be produced before the magistrate court on Thursday. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Mercilessly Kills Colleague With Hammer at Construction Site in Worli To Secure His Job and Avoid Transfer.

The deceased, identified as Aniket Bansode, was reportedly seen by the guards while stealing a pipe from the metro panel. Following which they started hitting him. The boy, however, escaped from the spot, reached his home where he felt unconscious and was taken to Rajawadi hospital, reported the Indian Express. Bansode was declared death before being admitted to the hospital. Bank Robbery: Two Security Guards Of Punjab National Bank Killed in Loot Bid in Noida.

The hospital authorities reported the police about the incident, following which the police registered a case of murder based on the deceased's autopsy report and launched an investigation. Senior Inspector Aaburao Sonavane told the Indian Express,"Within five hours we found out from our police network and technical evidence that four security guards bashed him up with iron rods and bamboo sticks."

