Multiplexes: Biting the hand that feeds you (Column: B-Town)

Finally, somebody with standing and honourable track record in the entertainment industry has decided to take on the might of the multiplex chains. Unlike the old fashioned single screen exhibitors and distributors of respective films, which believed in the policy of 'live and let live, now, in the case of multiplexes, the terms of business are one-sided, heavily loaded in favour of the chains.

Ronnie Screwvala, who released a moderate budget film, "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota", a week back has approached the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practises Commission (MRTPC) with a grouse that the major multiplex cinema chains have formed a cartel and are exploiting the film producers-distributors by charging a high Rs 20,000 (+GST) Virtual Print Fee every week which facilitate screening of films. Why every week? Beats logic.

Screwvala's company, RSVP, released a moderate budget, non-star (as in nil face value) film last week titled "Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota". The film was made at a budget of about Rs 12 crore and was released at 450 screens. Assuming that 200 out of these were engaged at multiplexes that would put a burden of over Rs 40 lakh for the producer. That is the burden on a small film. Imagine the amount that a film which releases with 2,500 to 3,500 screens. It would be a small fortune of more than Rs five crore to Rs six crore!

When the South film industries, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, faced this problem just about the same time last year, they decided to stop releasing films. The strike lasted for 48 days till they got results.

The problem with the Hindi film industry is lack of unity. There are as many as four producers' associations! Only two of them, The Film & TV Producers' Guild and Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers (AMPTPP), matter since they have active producers as members.

The producers and distributors have found these charges to be arbitrary, adding to the risk factor. If the roles of both the parties are defined, the content and the content provider should be calling the shots. But, here it is otherwise -- multiplexes, the outlet provider for the content providers dictate the terms.

Now that the other avenues like OTT are opening up, they should be wary. They should also consider the example of the pioneers of the multiplex foray into India like Zee, Fame, Adlabs, Fun, Big Cinema, and others who walked out in time after realising this was not the business suited to India or, at least, most parts of the country except South. This is why. Hindi cinema has about one or two new releases every week besides a couple of irrelevant films which don't even draw footfalls for their first show and are declared as 'No Audience, No Show'.

Next, you can't have a Salman Khan or Aamir Khan film every week. Even when you do, they have an expiry date of three to five weeks at most. And, when they do, the number of screens go on receding each week.

People compare the number of screens in India to other countries like China. However, with the policies adopted by the managements, even these screens in India will find it hard to sustain. People have gone and mindlessly built properties with anything between 10 to 16 or even 20 screen multiplexes in some metros. Fine, now, what do you screen there? In Western India, you have a choice of a Hindi film, English film and Marathi or an occasional Gujarati film.

In East again, you may screen a Hindi, English or a Bengali film. In North, mainly in Punjab, again, Hindi or Punjabi film with a limited audience for English films. It is only in South India that these properties have a chance of survival as there is content on a more regular basis in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across the states besides audience for English and a limited audience for Hindi films. Here, too, at best, a five screen multiplex can survive. But, Chennai boasts of a 10-screen and a 20-screen property!

Do the multiplex managements think they can last by exploiting the content providers as well as the audience (by arbitrarily increasing admission rates at whim)? The market rumour says, that even two to three major multiplex chains have come to terms with the reality and are in talks for a smooth exit.

How do multiplexes run? They run because a filmmaker provides content. What does he receive in return? Less than 50 per cent of box office collections in the first week, 48 and 35 in the second and third weeks, respectively. The risk is all his own. Finance, expense, labour and, if the film flops, losses.

