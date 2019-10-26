Multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' opens with Rs 18.85 crore on Day 1

The multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' collected Rs 18.85 crore across India on its first day of release. The film is a reincarnation comedy. With a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter to share the first-day collection of the movie. "#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri Rs 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4," he tweeted. The movie had also set the internet on fire by Bala Challenge. Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar not only surprised his fans by dancing like crazy on the peppy track 'Bala...Shaitaan Ka Saala' from the movie. He also challenged his friends and fans to perform the signature step as part of #Balachallenge. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Suryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif.