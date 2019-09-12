Multi-Modal Terminal will not only connect Jharkhand with India but other countries as well: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Multi-Modal Terminal in Sahibganj on September 12. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said that this Multi-Modal Terminal in Sahibganj will connect not only in India but also to other countries. "This water terminal in Jharkhand will not only connect the area to the rest of India but also to other countries. After this terminal, the tribal brothers and sisters and farmers will be able to send their products to markets in the whole country easily."