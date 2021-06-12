Mukul Roy Writes To Home Ministry To Withdraw His Central Security Cover

Mukul Roy, who returned to Trinamool Congress on Friday leaving Bharatiya Janata Party, has sent a letter to the Union Home Ministry asking to withdraw his Central security cover since he will be using the state security now.

His Salt Lake residence still has the presence of Central forces. The ministry, however, has not yet responded to the letter.

The West Bengal government is likely to provide him with Z category security and his son Subhranshu will get Y plus category security. However, no official order has been issued yet in this regard.

Before joining BJP, Mukul Roy served as the general secretary of the TMC. He was also a TMC member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2017. Now according to some sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to reward his homecoming by making him the vice-president of the party.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that Mukul’s former position of general secretary will be given to Abhishek.

Mukul was once a close aide of the West Bengal Chief Minister but had a fall-out after he was named in the Narada sting operation in 2017. He was suspended for six years from the party. Meanwhile, he left TMC and also gave up his Rajya Sabha seat before joining BJP. His son also joined the party in 2019. Mukul was made the national vice-president of BJP last year.

In the recently concluded Assembly election he successfully contested from Krishnanagar North seat. However, BJP lost the elections in the state.

