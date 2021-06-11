For a 'Social' Cause: Within An Hour of Joining TMC, Mukul Roy Changes Twitter Bio

Nearly an hour after rejoining the TMC in the presence of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy on Friday changed his Twitter bio to ‘All India Trinamool Congress’. Roy, once the second-in-command of the TMC, was removed from the post of the party’s national general secretary in February, 2015, sometime after the Narada sting was carried out by investigative journalists where many politicians were allegedly caught accepting wads of cash from a fictitious company. He joined the BJP in November, 2017.

However, Roy along with son Subranshu rejoined the TMC on Friday. Roy, who held the position of the national vice president in the BJP, said he was “happy to see all known faces again”.

Addressing a presser, Banerjee said Roy was threatened in the BJP, and that, in turn, affected his health. “Mukul’s return proves that the BJP does not let anyone in peace and puts undue pressure on everyone,” she said.

While leaving Banerjee’s residence, Roy told media, “I will not say a single word today because the Chief Minister has spoken and whatever she has said is what I had to say.”

Taking to Twitter, the TMC said, “Warmly welcoming the National Vice-President of @BJP4India, Shri Mukul Roy, into the Trinamool family. We understand the multiple challenges he faced in BJP. We look forward to this new journey whereby we can work in unison, prioritizing the well-being of the people of India.”

Speculation had been rife about Roy’s possible homecoming after Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek recently visited his wife at a city hospital.

