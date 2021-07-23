Mukta Arts appoints Satwik Lele as Chief Operating Officer of Mukta A2 Cinemas

MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mukta Arts, one of India's leading production houses with business interests across the entertainment spectrum from Exhibition to Education, today announced that it has appointed Satwik Lele as Chief Operating Officer at Mukta A2 Cinemas, the exhibition subsidiary of Mukta Arts Limited that operates Mukta A2 multiplexes in India and Kingdom of Bahrain.

Satwik comes with over 18 years of experience in the cinema exhibition industry and has been actively involved in new multiplex setups. His previous experience is exemplary and comes from working with organisations such as Inox Leisure Ltd and Reliance Media Works (Big Cinemas). In his recent tenure at Inox Leisure (2018-2021), he excelled in a dual role as Regional Director, Central India, overlooking operations across 27 multiplexes including 117 screens. He was also the Deputy Vice President, Operations Support, actively engaged in setting up new multiplexes across the country. He is well respected within the multiplex & entertainment industry, known for scaling up businesses effectively. His areas of expertise are Profit & Loss Management, Business Planning & Strategy, Team Management, New Cinema set up (National & International) & Cinema Programming. Satwik is a Mechanical Engineer & holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management.

'I extend a warm welcome to Satwik, who will play a pivotal role in driving the next leg of growth at Mukta A2 Cinemas, our exhibition business. Satwik knows Mukta A2 Cinemas well and together, we look forward to emerging stronger than ever after the pandemic and well placed to exploit the future opportunities in the industry,' said Mr. Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta Arts Ltd.

'I am excited to join this dynamic team with a big vision. At Mukta A2, I look forward to navigate the challenges caused by the pandemic and scale up effectively and efficiently in the coming years. I know the company well and this is like a homecoming for me so it will not take time to settle in and get moving,' said Mr. Satwik Lele.

About Mukta Arts Limited Mukta Arts Limited is one of India's leading production houses with business interests across the entertainment spectrum from Exhibition to Education. The company has a library of over 35 hit films and has a globally recognized brand synonymous with quality and entertainment. Mukta Arts has successfully diversified its business into other areas of the film industry. The company has a thriving Distribution and Programming business, Mukta Movies Distributors, which has offices across India and has most of the major multiplex chains as partners. The company runs its own chain of Multiplex theatres under Mukta A2 Cinemas. These cinemas operate on an innovative model and focuses on delivering quality to patrons. The company has opened Asia's largest and best Film, Television, Animation and Media School - Whistling Woods International, that continues to create its reputation of high-quality education worldwide.

