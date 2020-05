New Delhi, May 25 (ANI): Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in India on May 25 amid coronavirus pandemic. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz (prayers) at his residence in the national capital. Mosques remain closed for devotees amid COVID-19 lockdown. Celebration of Eid will be different this year as large congregations are prohibited. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as culmination of month-long Ramzan.