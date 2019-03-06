Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers 'Chaadar' at Ajmer Sharif on behalf of PM Modi

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a 'Chaadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, on the occasion of 807th Urs. The Urs festival is an annual festival held at Ajmer, which commemorates the death anniversary of the Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti. It must be noted that Chisti is the founder of the Chishtiya Sufi order in India. Naqvi said that, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi every year offers Chaadar at Ajmer sharif . PM Narendra Modi is filled with traditions of Sufism and Saints. Under the guidance of our prime minister, the country is progressing by leaps and bounds and a lot of people have given their blessings to the prime minister."