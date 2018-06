Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosts iftar for triple talaq victims

Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosted an iftar for Muslim women, many of whom have been victims of Triple Talaq. Naqvi said, "The Modi government has done much keeping Muslim women in mind and it was felt that this gesture too should be made." Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the iftar. All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) President , Shaista Amber was among others who attended the get-together.