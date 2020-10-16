Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) launches an exciting program MBA (Digital Transformation), to help organizations lead through a digital strategy

Applications are open for MBA (Digital Transformation) at MPSTME; the technology management & engineering school established under the aegis of SVKM's NMIMS; a legacy institute with unparalleled academic excellence.

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) launches a niche MBA (Digital Transformation) at their Mumbai campus. The program caters to the current unmet industry demand, wherein legacy enterprises face immense challenges to incorporate new age, emergent technologies into their business systems and processes. This 2 year, full time program is thoughtfully designed to train early career professionals, having a minimum 2 years of industry experience, to develop advanced digital skills and strategies for effectively integrating technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Blockchain into businesses. With the rising demand for cutting-edge digital solutions in the current pandemic, this unique program is meant to facilitate digital transformations across various industries, such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and education.

The aim is to equip students with a blend of skills, theory and hands-on training to enable them to design, implement, and manage digital innovations and disruptions in an organization. With rigorous classroom teaching, a thorough pedagogy, combined with industry interactions and capstone projects, this program will produce a new cadre of digital transformation specialists. The course comprises six trimesters. Applicants can also opt for a one-year course structured into 3 trimesters for a Certificate in Digital Transformation. The course also offers various specialization tracks in subjects like Supply Chain Management, Fintech, Retail, to name a few.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Officiating Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, Provost and Dean School of Business Management, said, 'Today no enterprise can function without a robust digital infrastructure. Organizations must keep pace with emerging technology. We have just witnessed how the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to adopt a 'digital first' approach when existing conventional business processes proved inadequate. Most organizations have embedded legacy technologies that are obsolete and difficult to change. Organizations wanting to create a progressive digital culture need a talent pool that is well versed with technology, coupled with fundamentals of business management.' Dr. Anuja Agarwal, Professor & Associate Dean, Technology Management and In-charge MBA Business Analytics further, adds 'The business in the world was already moving towards its digital avatar, the need to expedite it and fully embrace it, just got accentuated with the lockdown situation due to the pandemic. The realization of vulnerability from even more natural and man-made disasters in future has put the organizations to fast track their agenda of digitally transforming themselves. The organizations would require personnel who would be the catalyst of this evolution.' In terms of employability, the career canvas is quite wide for students opting for this course. Ranging from prospects in consulting to being a Chief Digital Officer, to even taking on client facing roles in sales and marketing, the opportunities are endless. Additionally, the program envisages regular industry interface with leading organizations at the forefront of digital transformation. Apart from lectures by experts belonging to organizations like IBM, Oracle and Microsoft, students will also get to work on real-life case studies and projects. As part of these deep industry partnerships, the institute also envisions setting up of digital labs as Centres of Excellence to provide students with access to the latest tools and technologies to pursue live projects. Some further details about the program are outlined below.

Eligibility: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering / MCA /B.Sc. (IT) / B.Sc. (Computer Science) /B.Sc. (Maths) or any other graduate degree with Math as a compulsory subject, along with a minimum of two years of industry experience.

Admission Process: Admissions will take place through NMAT by GMAC test. Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC on www.nmat.org Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at www.nmat.nmims.edu International Collaborations: NMIMS is pursuing academic collaborations with top ranking universities globally to ensure that the students are exposed to the latest technologies and the best models in digital transformation being tried in the world.

Story continues