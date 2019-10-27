Muhurat trading begins at Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Diwali

Muhurat trading began at Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bombay Stock Exchange, Ashish Chauhan performed Diwali pooja here. Actress Mouni Roy also attended the pooja. The special trading session provides a window for investors to trade in the equities and derivatives markets briefly on the very day of Diwali. Muhurat trading is the trading activity in the Indian stock market on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a big festival for people of India. Usually, it is held during evening hour and is announced by the stock market exchanges notifying traders and investors of the non-scheduled trading hour.