Muguruza tops WTA rankings, Ostapenko jumps two spots

Madrid, Oct 2 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday for a fourth straight week, while Latvian Jelena Ostapenko jumped two spots.

The Spanish star topped the rankings, followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, respectively, reports Efe news agency.

Czech Karolina Pliskova came in fourth, ahead of fifth-placed American Venus Williams. Ostapenko went up two places from the 10th position to the eighth after reaching the Wuhan Open semifinals.

Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova dropped to the ninth position, while Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova went down to the 10th spot.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,245 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,645

3. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,640

4. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,605

5. Venus Williams (United States) 4,652

6. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,640

7. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,435

8. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) Svetlana 4,130

9. Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,115

10. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 3,330.

