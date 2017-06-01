Muguruza enters French Open 3rd round

Paris, June 1 (IANS) Fourth seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain reached the third round of the French Open tennis tournament after beating Estonian Anett Kontaveit in a hard-fought match.

After conceding the first set, the defending champion defeated the World No.53 on Wednesday evening 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and eight minutes, EFE news agency reported.

Following the game, the Spaniard said that although she had lost against the Estonian recently but in this tournament she feels better and is playing to win, referring to her loss against Kontaveit in the Stuttgart Open round of 16.

On Friday, Muguruza is set to face in the round-of-32 Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, seeded 27th, who defeated Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 earlier on Wednesday.

