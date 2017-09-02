Muguruza dismisses Rybarikova to set up 4th Round Kvitova clash

New York, Sep 2 (IANS) Spanish tennis sensation Garbine Muguruza swept Magdalena Rybarikova aside in straight sets to qualify for the US Open 4th Round at Flushing Meadows here.

The No. 3 seed Spaniard defeated her Slovak opponent 6-1, 6-1, the same scoreline as when the pair met in the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July. Muguruza defeated Venus Williams in the Wimbledon final to claim her second Grand Slam title, reports Efe.

Muguruza, who has yet to drop a set this year at Flushing Meadows, continued the ruthless form she has shown so far this year that has led many to make her favourite to lift the trophy next week, dispatching Rybarikova with minimal fuss to set up a meeting with Czech Petra Kvitova.

The 13th seed also cruised to victory on Friday, storming past France's Caroline Garcia in straight sets 6-0, 6-4, as she continues her return from an injury sustained during a knife attack at her home last year.

--IANS

tri/