Mughal-styled house in Puducherry sets example for modern day architects

The moment you step inside Kanagavel's palatial residence in Puducherry, there is unique aura of Mughal dynasty to welcome the visitors. Located near Villupuram district, the massive bungalow is a masterpiece. Kanagavel has himself designed and implemented construction of the house. He travelled around the places in India and took clues from Taj Mahal and several other historic marvels. The palatial house boasts Darbar Hall, Mughal style gigantic doors and 180 Degree 3D Tiles stacked room. There is also a tunnel to safeguard jewellery like old school. The house could be an inspiration for budding architects and interior designers.