Mudassar Gujjar, World's Tallest Cricketer at 7′ 6″, Hopes to Represent Pakistan National Cricket Team One Day

A young Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Gujjar is in the news for his height as he is dubbed as the 'tallest player ever' to play the sport. Standing at over 7 feet tall, Gujjar hopes of playing for the national team one day and is currently a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Lahore Qalandars’ development program. The youngster's daunting frame could pave a way for him to the very top of the sport. Pakistan Aims to Be Self-Sustainable, Without Playing India, Says PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

This isn't the first time that a player over 7 feet tall is getting attention in Pakistan cricket. Earlier, Mohammad Irfan (7ft. 1 inch) tall had also gotten plenty of attention as he made his ODI debut back in 2010. While it has been an uncertain ride for Irfan as he was unable to make himself an undisputed starter for the national team, he did intimidate many batsmen with his bowling because of the height. In four Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is, the 38-year-old has 10, 83 and 16 wickets respectively.

Now another cricketer from Pakistan has come into the limelight due to some similar characteristics. The youngster is 7 feet 6 inches in height and wears 23.5 shoes and can be an intimidating prospect for oppositions in the future. Gujjar wants to play for the Pakistan national team in the future and also represent Lahore Qalandars, currently led by Sohail Akhtar, in the Pakistan Super Kings (PSL).

7 foot 6" Mudassar Gujjar from Lahore who wears size 23.5 shoes and who hopes to play for Lahore Qalandars and Pakistan one day #Cricket pic.twitter.com/c0GClHptwy — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 8, 2020





Lahore Qalandars haven’t had easy going in the Pakistan Super League over the years. The franchise finished at the bottom of the league in the opening flour seasons despite having the likes of Brendon McCullum, Mohammad Hafeez among many others. However, during the 2020 edition, they have made it into the playoffs and will face Peshawar Zalmi in the eliminator when the competition resumes from coronavirus break.