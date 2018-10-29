MUBI expected to arrive in India in 2019

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of MUBI, says there are plans to get the online movie theatre to India next year.

"We are aiming for an India launch in the year 2019 in partnership with Times Bridge (the international investments and partnerships division of The Times Group)," Cakarel said at the ongoing 20th Jio MAMI Film Festival with Star.

"The films will have sub-titles for each of the regional languages that we support. Moreover, we will introduce channels in India - something we haven't done in any other country," he added.

The Turkish entrepreneur was here to talk about the fast-growing online movie service and more.

Founded in 2007, MUBI focuses exclusively on international arthouse cinema, and presently has more than eight million subscribers across the world.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg