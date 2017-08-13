MTV Splitsvilla X Episode 4 Review: Aakash Comes Out On Top As In An Edgy Episode

The 4th episode of Splitsvilla 4 began with Divya finding it hard to digest watching Priyank go to Oracle with someone else. Then the dates began, and Akash won over Hritu Zee pretty smoothly compared to Sidharth. Then next, Nebedita and Priyank really hit it off with each other. But Nibedita clearly wanted to be with Priyank instead of Mohit. Priyank however, admitted that he’s not interested in dating her, much to Nibedita’s dismay.

Then, entered the two hosts, Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. He asked about the dates. Nibedita expressed her grief that Priyank wouldn’t date her. Priyank said he is loyal to Divya. Hritu chose Akash as her connection. Nibedita immediately sent Priyank to the unsafe zone. Then began the voting. Isha votes against ANmol and Hritu. Akshata votes against Hritu and Akash. Akshata cites a personal reason behind it. Akash and Sidharth have an altercation, where Sidharth had an outburst saying “Don’t be a disgrace!” Which lead to a verbal battle between them. Sidharth voted against them. There were much more votes against Anmol and Ripu. Priyank also voted against Aakash and Hritu. Rannvijay decided that Anmol and Ripu won’t go ahead, according to the votes.

Sunny announced that Anmol and Ripu get to decide who will get to go to the Oracle to decide if they are an ideal match. Mohit and Nidhi were sent to see if they’re the ideal match. Aakash voted against Sidharth. Hritu mocked them saying they’re stronger competitors compared to all of them. This led to a heated Priyank severing all bonds between his team and Aakash and Hritu. Nibedita voted against Mohit, which led to another heated discussion. Then Mohit and Nibedita walked to the oracle, The Oracle buzzed and came to the conclusion that they are not an ideal match. Rannvijay consoled her that there are 9 other matches.

Going back to the villa, Hritu and Aakash broke down amidst another altercation with Siddharth. Siddharth believes everyone is now showing their true colours. There was another quarrel in the entire group the next day. Almost all of them contributed in that. Priyank was flaring and jumping with anger. It all eventually died down, and Rannvijay and Sunny chimed in and Sunny consoled Aakash.

Next, they started the next task called “Khayali Pulao”. Rannvijay explains they are supposed to “draw out their fantasies, and draw them on a slate. Hritu mentioned how she is a very good painter, she has been awarded as Rashtriya Balak award by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam! Everyone made their slate paintings. All the guys entered the scene once they stopped. Then they had to answer what the girls’ fantasy suggests! And only 4 of them will get to proceed. Everyone complained of how complicated the paintings were. They were all writing it down.

Then the revelation started. Khushi had a cute fantasy mocked by everyone. Siddharth was happy to guessed Akshata’s right. Rapper Maddy managed to make a fool of himself. Everyone had good fun while revealing the titles of their paintings. Mohit managed to guess Nibedita’s fantasy right. Divya got jealous and everyone had a laugh that Priyank got Nibedia’s right, but not Divya’s. Baseer Ali had skipped the 9th one as he just couldn’t guess it. Divya explained how similar that painting is to their first date. So for results, Aakash had the highest points. He was pretty cocky regarding his win. The episode ended on that note.