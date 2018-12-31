'MTV Ace of Space' winner done with reality shows

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Divya Agarwal has been announced as the winner of the reality show "MTV Ace of Space". She says that she is not interested in taking up another reality show unless it's dance-based.

The grand finale was aired on Monday on MTV. The show's mastermind, Vikas Gupta, also announced Pratik and Varun Sood as the first and second runners-up.

The show saw 18 contestants battling it out against shrinking walls and daunting challenges.

"My journey started 10 years back as a dance teacher and it's an amazing feeling to be the winner of one of the most amazing reality shows in India," Divya told IANS after her victory.

Talking about her "struggling days", she said: "I didn't have money for food. I had to live in certain situations where I never wanted to live in a house so, all of those experiences... I think have made me so strong."

Thanks to the show, she feels that has won a lot of friends and also "realised the importance of losing people".

Danish Zehen, who had earlier participated in "MTV Ace of Space", passed away in a car accident on December 20.

"After Danish, I thought that I could never hate or dislike anyone to a level where ...if a person goes away... so far away that we can't reach... that thing scares me. I am glad that Danish taught me this and I am glad that a partner like Varun has come into my life, and will stay with me for the rest of my life," she said.

What's next?

"Definitely not reality shows, but something in the fiction space. I want something youthful, chirpy or maybe something challenging which will show a different side of Divya," she said.

The former "MTV Splitsvilla" contestant is open to a dance-based reality show.

"Some web series are lined up, some movies are lined up already which I had signed last year," she shared.

--IANS

nn/vm