MSP in threat as agricultural sector will be privatised under farm laws, says Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath talks about farm protests at his press conference

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that the central government will privatise the agricultural sector with the help of these farm laws and farmers will not be able to get Minimum Support Prize (MSP) for their produce.

"The farm laws brought by the government are privatizing our agriculture sector. Now, anyone can take the status of Mandis. Big corporates or business people can now make their own Mandi-Vibhags. There will be no possibility (for farmers) to get the Minimum Support Prize for their produce," he said while addressing reporters at a press conference.

Kamal Nath also reminded that parties like Akali Dal and Jannayak Janta Party have left the BJP over the issue of farm laws. "Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Lok Dal are also opposing these laws. This is because there is a threat to MSP regime," he added.

He expressed concerns over the problems being faced by the protesting farmers.

"Today, lakhs of farmers of our country are sitting on the Delhi borders. These farmers are not uninformed and they understand the laws and how they will be affected. That is the reason why farmers are sitting for protests," he said.

Criticizing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Jana Sangh he said, "After the Independence, their thought was to do privatization. There was no Bharatiya Janata Party at that time. They did not talk about Socialism and the public sector. Jana Sangh opposed the nationalization of banks and coal mines done by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi."

The farmers are planning to take out a massive tractor rally on Republic Day if their demand for repealing of farm laws are not met.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)