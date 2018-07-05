MSP hike: It will help double farmers' income by 2022, says Shivraj Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday hailed the Central government's decision to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Shivraj said 'I would like thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision to increase MSP for Kharif crop is historic. This is the biggest decision for the upliftment of farmers in independent India. This decision will help fulfill PM Modi's dream of doubling farmers' income by 2022.'