MSDC's objective to develop national plan for maritime sector development, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Port, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the objective of the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) is to develop a national plan for the development of the maritime sector beneficial for both states and the Centre, and to adopt best practices for the sector.

The minister's remarks came while he was chairing the 18th meeting of the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) through a video conference organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Addressing the council, Mandaviya said that the development of the country depends on the development of the states and MSDC is the best example of cooperative federalism.

"In a scattered way we can't develop, united we can achieve," he added.

Stressing on the need for the 'Indian Port Bill 2021', the Minister requested state governments to see the Indian Port Bill as a development issue and not as a political issue.

He highlighted that the 'Indian Port Bill 2021' will facilitate to have optimum management and utilization of the coastline by way of participation by both the Union Government and Maritime States/Union Territories. He assured the states that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will welcome all the suggestions of the states to develop a comprehensive port bill.

The key items discussed during the meeting are Indian Port bill 2021, National Maritime Heritage Museum (NMHC), Rail and Road connectivity with Ports, Floating Jetties for Marine Operations and Sea Plane Operations, Sagarmala Projects and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) projects. (ANI)