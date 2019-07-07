MS Dhoni turns 38, fans celebrate his birthday in Ranchi

'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday. MS Dhoni remains one of the world's biggest cricket icons the game has ever known. In his state Jharkhand, members of a youth cricket club in Ranchi celebrated his birthday. Dhoni used his cricketing wits and smarts to help India win the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. No other man has captained his country to victory in all 3 ICC tournaments. He even led India to the number one ranking in both test and ODI formats. The players now hope of winning another World Cup as the Indian team has progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. The team takes on New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9.