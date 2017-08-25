MS Dhoni Survives After Bails Remain Intact When Ball Hits Stumps, Watch Video

The incident took place in the 35th over when Dhoni was still batting on 29.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a crucial knock for Team India as they fought back to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second ODI played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

However, the highlight of the match involved the Ranchi batsman when he was hit on the pad from Sri Lankan pacer Vishwa Fernando’s ball which eventually hit the stumps. Surprisingly, the bails didn’t fall off and Dhoni survived.

The incident took place in the 35th over when Dhoni was still batting on 29. He went on to score 16 additional runs, and was involved in a match-winning unbeaten 100-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53), who slammed his maiden fifty in one-day internationals.





After a 109-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, India lost seven wickets for 22 runs. It was Dhoni and Kumar, who ensured India crossed the finishing line.

The third ODI will take place on Sunday at Kandy with India taking a 2-0 win. Sri Lanka will have to win this match if they want to remain alive in the series while a victory for India would put to bed the tournament in favour of the men in blue.

