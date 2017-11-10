MS Dhoni Will Play 2019 Cricket World Cup, Reckons Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin reckons that MS Dhoni will call it a day only after the World Cup in 2019 to be held in England.

New Delhi: After the India’s recently concluded limited-overs series against New Zealand, wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni‘s place in the team has come under scrutiny. While management believes Dhoni is still the vital part of the team, some of the former players like VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra want him to make way for young blood.

Amidst all this former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin reckons that Dhoni will call it a day only after the World Cup in 2019 to be held in England. He also said that the decision whether to retire or not should be left to Dhoni.

“I don’t know what is going through his mind so I really don’t know. I think it should be left to him but as far as I can read it, I think he will probably go on and play the 2019 World Cup. It appears that way to me,” Azharuddin was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

Apart from Dhoni’s place in the side, the former captain also spoke about the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan and termed it ‘governments decision’ whether the two countries want to play each other or not.

“It is up to the governments of the two countries. It is not the players who decide. The two governments decide on that. Opinions of anybody, to be honest, doesn’t matter. We can say that this is my opinion but that opinion will not be taken into account because since it is at the diplomatic level. The higher ups of the two countries will decide. There are so many issues. Sport is one thing but at the end of the day, there are so many different issues, security and various other factors. So, everything put together, it is not very easy,” Azharuddin said.