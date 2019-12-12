MS Dhoni is number one footballer in Indian Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma

As Rohit Sharma became the first-ever La Liga brand ambassador in India, he termed MS Dhoni as the best football player in the team. "MS Dhoni is the number one football player. There are few guys like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya they follow football and they do watch all these footballers," Rohit said during the media briefing. Expressing his happiness after becoming the La Liga brand ambassador Rohit also said that it's an honour to be part of such a high-profile league.