MS Dhoni May Get to Play For Chennai Super Kings Once Again

New Delhi: In a major piece of news from the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni may once again don the yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It can happen if the new proposal by the governing council of the IPL is approved. According to the proposal, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who will be making a comeback next season, may be allowed to retain their original players, who went on to play for the Rising Pune Supergiants and the Gujarat Lions.

A member of the governing council was quoted to be saying by PTI, “We are going to propose minimum 3 retentions – 1 Indian and 2 foreigners. The players, who played for Pune and Gujarat in last two years can be retained by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. We will place it in front of owners during workshop next month.”

He further said, “Most of the franchises want the salary purse to Rs 75 crore. I guess it would be done.”

Of course this proposal may receive some resistance from Pune and Gujarat. But if it does come through, then it goes without saying that the entire focus should be on Dhoni and CSK going by what they achieved together in the past.