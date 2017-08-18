MS Dhoni Interacts With Coaches, Discusses The Importance of Coach-Captain Relationship

It was a pep talk for the coaches from Dhoni for about 20-25 minutes

During a pep talk session for coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finally spoke on the important topic of coach-captain relationship, something which became a subject of national discussion following the adverse Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga.

Dhoni, who is arguably one of the greatest ever captain, is known for his cool character. But what’s even more remarkable was his controversy-free spell as India captain. Dhoni hardly found himself involved in any power-tussle with coaches or any other member of the team.

But his successor, Kohli recently had a bitter fall-out with Anil Kumble, who was forced to step down following their unstable relation.

During the whole episode, Dhoni kept a dignified silence. But reportedly got the chance to shed some light on the importance of the captain-coach relationship, without specifically naming anyone though.

“It was more of a pep talk for the coaches from Dhoni for about 20-25 minutes. He spoke about how to maintain a good working relationship between the captain and coach so that it creates a good team environment,” one of the coaches told TOI.

If reports are to be believed, some of India’s top coaches like Sunil Joshi, Vijay Bharadwaj, Kawaljit Singh, M Venkatramana, D Vasu, M Senthilnathan, etc attended the session.

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, who were training at the NCA, were invited to address the gathering.

Besides, there were six coaches from Cricket Australia, including Jason Gillespie.

“It was excellent listening to both MSD and Kedar. They spoke about the importance of confidence and simplicity. All the sessions have been fantastic. The local Indian coaches have been open to new ideas to complement their own coaching work, learning new things. Well done to the BCCI and CA for working together with this,” said the former Australian assistant coach.

Dhoni and Jadhav have already started training with their team-mates in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, as the first game of the five match series is scheduled to take place on Sunday.