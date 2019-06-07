MS Dhoni gloves row: Prestige of the nation has to be kept in mind, says Kiren Rijiju

Amid the controversy over former captain of Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Army insignia gloves, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said 'Prestige of the nation has to be kept in mind.'Kiren Rijiju said, "The government do not intervene in the affairs of the sports bodies, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or any sports federation they are autonomous. But when team play for the country, then prestige of the nation has to be kept in mind."He further added, "I would like to request BCCI to take up the matter with International Cricket Council (ICC), if necessary inform the government accordingly." ICC had asked BCCI to get Indian Army symbol removed from MS Dhoni's gloves.