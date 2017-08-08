MS Dhoni Fan Trolled by Mahela Jayawardene for Unnecessary Comparison of Former Indian Captain to Usain Bolt

The 40-year-old who has been one of the renowned ambassadors of the Sri Lankan Cricket calmly unleashed his sarcastic side.

World Cup winning Indian Cricket Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most famous players in the history of the game. There is no dearth of self-proclaimed biggest MS Dhoni fans who love to heap praises on their favourite cricketer. But one fan faced (rightfully) Mahela Jayawardene, former Sri Lankan cricketer’s sassy side when the enthusiastic MSDian unnecessarily compared Dhoni to legendary eight-time Olympic champion, the Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt. We understand the emotions running high for the poor fan of Indian cricketer, but he was served a good lesson on why you must not go overboard in cheering and fandom.

Acknowledged the greatest sprinter in the athletics history, Usain Bolt retired from the game by winning a bronze medal in his final race. He finished third behind the silver medalist, Christian Coleman and gold medal winner, Justin Gatlin at the 2017 World Athletics Championships. The news of Bolt’s retirement drew massive reactions from across the sporting arena. One of the admirers of Usain Bolt, Mahela Jayawardene, the former captain of Sri Lanka cricket team posted a tweet in honour of the iconic Olympian.





Jayawardene tweeted, “Respect @usainbolt”. Most of the fans seconded the 40-year-old cricketer’s thoughts and joined in applauding Bolt’s incredible journey. But there was one fellow, named Swami Ram dragged in Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni out of nowhere in the thread. He posted a tweet reading, “Also respect to @msdhoni who is more faster than bolt”. Now, this fan of Dhoni thought he had achieved an incredible feat by proving his idol is the best. Well, Mahela Jayawardene was not in a mood to take this forced thought.

Was Dhoni on his bike? https://t.co/4G92pBh8yi — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 7, 2017





The 40-year-old who has been one of the renowned ambassadors of the Sri Lankan Cricket calmly unleashed his sarcastic side. Jayawardene tweeted, “Was Dhoni on his bike?” with an emoji of hands covering the mouth. The timing and the lingo of the former Sri Lanka cricketer could not have been better, which was beautifully agreed by Twitterati including other MS Dhoni fans. The Indian fans who usually get sentimental about their idols were amused by the sassy reply of Mahela Jayawardene who taught the fellow to learn and respect everyone with same enthusiasm.