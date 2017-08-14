MS Dhoni Deserves to Retire on his Own Terms, Says Michael Hussey

Hussey feels that former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has done enough for his country to call it quits on his own terms.

Australian great Michael Hussey feels that former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has done enough for his country to call it quits on his own terms. There has been lot of calls from critics that it’s high time Dhoni should retire as he is not in his prime anymore.

“MS deserves to go out on his own terms since he has done so much for the cricket in his country. He has been a wonderful captain and a wonderful player for a long period of time,” said Hussey, who had shared the dressing room with Dhoni while being a part of Chennai Super Kings franchise.

“If he, in his heart believes, he can get to the next World Cup … He is a very honest and modest man. He will be honest with himself. If he doesn’t think, he can contribute and help India win the World Cup, I don’t think he will be there.”

“But if in his heart, he believes he can still contribute and be a positive influence on the game, I think he deserves every chance to go out there and perform because he has been a great performer for a long time,” he told reporters.

Dhoni was retained in the team for the five-match ODI series and a T20 internationals against Sri Lanka. Considered one of the best finisher, Dhoni was also criticised for his 108-ball fifty against West Indies in the fourth ODI at Antigua, where India were all out for 178 chasing a paltry 191 to win.

(With inputs from PTI)