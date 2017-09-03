MS Dhoni Completes 100th Stumping, Highest in ODIs: Twitterati Praises World Record Breaking Feat of Indian Wicketkeeper

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has done the inevitable – becomes the first wicketkeeper to complete 100th stumping in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) cricket. Playing his 301st ODI match against Sri Lanka, the 36-year-old Indian cricketer stumped Akila Dananjaya to achieve the prestigious feat. MS Dhoni eclipsed the earlier held world record by former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper, Kumar Sangakkara who had 99 stumpings against his name. The extraordinary achievement by Indian wicketkeeper came in the 5th ODI match of India vs Sri Lanka 2017 series played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 3. The social media is abuzz praising the efforts of the agile Indian cricketer and former captain of Team India. It is understandable, not everyday world record breaking milestone is reached. Hail Mahi!

Thanks to Dhoni’s biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story that released in 2016, we know the iconic cricketer was not quite fond of wicketkeeping. Like any young lad, the swashbuckling cricketer was more keen on hammering bowlers out of the park than wear gloves and stand behind the wickets. But on Sunday, all of the early days’ efforts paid off. Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper on the planet to affect 100 stumpings in the 50-over format. It was a different kind of century for the ace wicketkeeper-batsman and most definitely a rare one.

You'll Always be Our Captain, Says Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni Reaching 300 More

Dhoni reached the milestone in his record 301st ODI when he stumped Akila Dananjaya. This was his 97th stumping in India blues, with three having come while representing an Asia XI in 2007. What makes the record so special is that no one is near it and most likely to remain unbeaten. The next best wicketkeeper from the active cricketers is Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh with 40 stumpings in 176 ODIs i.e. 60 behind. Wow, never did in our lives, we loved the maths so very much. Trust us, we are not the only ones as entire Twitterverse is celebrating the MS Dhoni’s success like their own.

There have been a whole lot of speculation over MS Dhoni’s role in the side, especially with the age factor coming into the picture. But a look at all the dazzling stumping and crazy running in between the wickets should be enough to shut down the critics. Keeping the 2019 Cricket World Cup in mind, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still India’s best person to don the gloves and stand behind the wickets. His recent achievement is self-explanatory to all the haters who doubt his credibility.