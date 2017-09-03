MS Dhoni Completes 100 ODI Stumpings, First Wicketkeeper to do so

He achieved this feat on the last ball of the 45th over of the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka.

New Delhi: Former India captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni on Sunday surpassed Kumar Sangakkara’s record in one-day internationals as he completed his 100th stumping against Sri Lanka in the fifth and final ODI, becoming the first wicketkeeper ever to do so.

Dhoni achieved this feat on the last ball of the 45th over bowled by legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who foxed tailender Akila Dananjaya to get his only wicket of the match.

The next best, after Dhoni and Sangakkara, in the list of wicketkeepers with most ODI stumpings is former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Rumesh Kaluwitharana. He finished his career with 75 stumpings.

However, Dhoni is well clear of Sangakkara (139) and Kaluwitharana (101) in the list of stumpings in all international cricket. Dhoni leads that list with 161 stumpings.

Dhoni now has 381 dismissals (281 catches and 100 stumpings) as a wicketkeeper in ODIs.

Incidentally, Dhoni‘s highest number of stumpings against an opponent (21) have also come while playing Sri Lanka, followed by 16 against England and 12 against Australia and West Indies. Dhoni also has the highest number of stumpings in international cricket with 161 dismissals.

MS Dhoni – stumpings in intl cricket

100 in ODIs

38 in Tests

23 in T20Is

—

Most stumpings int cricket

161 MSD

139 Sanga

101 Kalu#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 3, 2017





Most stumpings in…

Tests: 52 by Bert Oldfield (Aus)

ODIs: 100* by MS Dhoni (Ind)

T20Is: 32 Kamran Akmal (Pak)#SLvInd

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 3, 2017





Also, Dhoni is currently fourth in the list of wicketkeepers with most ODI appearances. Sangakkara (482) leads the chart, with Adam Gilchrist (472) and Mark Boucher (424) at second and third, respectively.

Dhoni, who led the national team to famous triumphs in 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup, hopes to play in his fourth World Cup that will be held in 2019 in England and Wales.