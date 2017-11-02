MS Dhoni Among Greatest Stumpers, Says Australian Great Adam Gilchrist

Gilchrist also feels that Team India benefits more than it knows from Dhoni's presence.

New Delhi: Adam Gilchrist, Australia’s legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, on Thursday chose former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his successor in the world’s best stumpers’ list.

“Dhoni, the way he has carried every role that he has under his job description. A wicketkeeper, batsman, captain everything. He is a brand and he has carried all these things with amazing success,” Gilchrist said at the Royal Stag Barrel Select Perfect Strokes event here.

Gilchrist also feels that Team India benefits more than it knows from Dhoni’s presence and the former Indian skipper’s experience should not be undervalued.

“I think they (Indian team) probably benefit more than they know by his (Dhoni) experience and him just being around. I wonder whether people around undervalue his experience and calmness that MS brings to the change room,” said Gilchrist.

While there is still some time to go for the 2019 World Cup, Gilchrist said he is not sure if there is anyone around the corner who can replace the Jharkhand dasher in the 50-over format.

“Dhoni will know if he is keen enough and committed enough (to play the 2019 World Cup). Whether he is prepared to make the sacrifices to be there,” he said.

The 45-year-old left-hand batsman also picked the innings that he played in the 2007 World Cup final as his perfect performance.

Gilchrist slammed 149 runs off 104 balls in the final match against Sri Lanka, which Australia won by 53 runs via Duckworth Lewis method.

“My perfect innings would be the final of the World Cup 2007. And all top athletes know that we build up so much for the big events and it does not always go perfectly,” Gilchrist said.

“In the previous World Cup finals the performances were okay but everyone wants to score a hundred and that happened in 2007 and that was my perfect performance,” he added.

With Ashes starting from November 23, both England and Australia want to overpower each other but Gilchrist said he wanted the series to be evenly fought.

“I expect Ashes series to be evenly fought. Both teams are equally matched but Australians would start as the favourites because of the bowling unit. And if Australia kept their bowlers fit throughout the series, then they are the favourites,” Gilchrist said.

Gilchrist praised England all-rounder Ben Stokes and said he was the leader of the team and his absence might give Australians an advantage.

Stokes is still in England awaiting the outcome of a police probe into his involvement in a brawl outside a nightclub. (With Wires inputs)