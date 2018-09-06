When Mrunal reminded Noorani of Freida Pinto

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Director Tabrez Noorani says actress Mrunal Thakur reminded him of actress Freida Pinto.

"Freida has grown so much as a person and artiste, but she is still the same person at heart. Mrunal especially reminds me of Freida from when she made her film debut in 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Mrunal's growth as an actor has been absolutely insurmountable," Noorani said in a statement.

"Freida and I have known each other for the past 10 years. We're great friends and collaborating together on this project ('Love Sonia') has strengthened our bond further. Freida has blossomed into this amazing confident, articulate woman and has delivered her best ever performance in 'Love Sonia'," he added.

"Love Sonia" features Mrunal alongside actors Freida, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore and Mark Duplass.

Directed by Noorani, "Love Sonia" is produced by Tamasha Talkies, David Womark and Noorani. Presented by Samraaj Talkies in association with India Take One Productions, Cinemantra Entertainment, Media Dynasty Consulting Group and Prime Focus Group, the film is slated to release on September 14.

