MRP for TV channels brought down: TRAI Chairman

While addressing a press conference, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Dr RS Sharma informed about the new prices set up for the TV channels. He said, "Under the new framework the MRP for a channel which was earlier Rs 19 has been brought down to Rs 12. Any channel less than or equal to Rs 12 will be able to be a part of the bouquet. Earlier, some of the broadcasters who were selling the same channels at Rs 5, increased its price to Rs 19. The SD or HD both which obviously were priced differently became Rs 19. So the consumer's choice was distorted," said TRAI Chairman.