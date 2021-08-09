'Mr Modi, Come Listen to Us': Oppn's Video on Concerns Over Pegasus, Farm Laws

Amid frequent disruptions in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition, on Sunday, 8 August, posted a video voicing the issues that have been evaded in Parliament discussions, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha indicated.

The video, which consists of a compilation of clips from the recent Rajya Sabha sessions, has been titled, "Mr Modi, Come listen to us."

The clips in the video depict various Opposition leaders raising concerns over the Pegasus spyware revelations, farmers' issues, and women's safety, among other things.

“PM @narendramodi seems to have lost his nerves. Why is he not keen on answering questions in Parliament? The opposition parties are ready for discussions in Parliament, but @BJP4India govt is stalling the proceedings so that the truth doesn’t get to the people,” the caption to the video, posted by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, states.

What's in the Video?

The video, in a series of clips, depicts leaders of different Opposition parties raising their issues. At its outset, the clip brings out the Congress' concerns.

“You are not allowing the discussion we have been anxiously demanding for for the past 14 days. The discussions which can be done later – those Bills you are passing now. If you have courage, begin the discussions on Pegasus now,” Leader of Opposition Kharge can be heard saying on the floor of the House.

Next, Suvendhu Shekhar from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) can be seen arguing for the freedom of speech in Parliament, quoting from the provisions of the Constitution. His remark is followed by a round of applause.

A CPI(M) leader can be heard raising the concern of women's safety in Parliament, alluding to the recent case of suspected rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Delhi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha can also be heard condemning the alleged use of Pegasus on the pretext on national security. “Pegasus has reached everyone’s house. We have to discuss this,” says Jha.

Members of the Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, TRS, DMK, and AAP can also be seen voicing their views in the video, amid great clamour.

The Deadlock in Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on 19 July, remains locked in an unrelenting face-off between the government and the Opposition.

While the Opposition has accused the Centre of turning a blind eye to their concerns despite vehement demands for discussion, the Centre has claimed that the Opposition's disruptions are hindering the functioning of Parliament.

Opposition leaders have also protested against the rushed passing of bills without proper debate in the second week of the Monsoon Session.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’ Brien on 5 August lamented the seemingly erratic functioning of Parliament and once again accused the Narendra Modi-led government of making “papri chaat” as it hastily passes bills in the Monsoon Session.

"No bills passed in first week of monsoon session... Then Modi-Shah bulldozed 22 bills in 8 days at an average time of UNDER 10 MINUTES per Bill... Modiji, challenge these new numbers as I enjoy another plate of PAPRI CHAAT!" O'Brien said in his tweet.

