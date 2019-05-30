As Mr. India completes 32 years, Boney Kapoor confirms reboot of film

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr India has been one the most special films of Bollywood. As it completes 32 years, Anil Kapoor dedicated the anniversary to late Veeru Devgan, who choreographed the children action friendly action sequences in it. Now, the producer of the film, Boney Kapoor has shared a good news that he is planning a Mr India reboot and after the death of her wife Sridevi, he has more reason to do as it will be a tribute to the late superstar.