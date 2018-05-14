MQM holds protest against state-terrorism in Pakistan

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) - Canada Chapter organized a protest against enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and gross human rights violations of Mohajirs in Pakistan. They shouted slogans against the Pakistan Army and held them responsible for promoting state-sponsored terrorism. The Muhajir people are Muslim immigrants, of multi-ethnic origin, and their descendants, who migrated from various regions of India after the Partition of India to settle in the newly independent state of Pakistan.