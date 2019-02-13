MQM founder urges India's citizens and Parliament to help 'persecuted' Mohajirs of Pakistan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founding leader Altaf Hussain has appealed to the Indian citizens, Hindus, Sikhs and the Christians to help Mohajirs of Pakistan. Mohajirs are Urdu-speaking nationals and had migrated to Pakistan after the country was carved out of India after partition in 1947. In his message to Hindus, Sikhs and Christians of India, he said that Mohajirs were Indian citizens. Pakistan was not founded by Mohajirs of Pakistan but they were their forefathers who did it. Mohajirs are facing genocide in Pakistan since 1947 and their children are victim of sheer bias and discretion at the hands of military establishment and hence they are appealed that that they must come forward for their help so that they could get rid of atrocities, discrimination and genocide at the hands of the Pakistani military. He said that Pakistan is being sold to China and Pakistani military would stand ultimate beneficiary, instead. The MQM founding leader also urged upon the Indian Parliamentarians to step forward for the help of Mohajirs in the name of humanity. India and Mohajirs are same and of same origins and hence the Indian Parliamentarians should recognize them as their own family.