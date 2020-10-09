MPSC Exam 2020 Postponed; CM Uddhav Thackeray to Hold Meeting to Announce Next Date For The Examination

Mumbai, October 9: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam 2020 has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to take place on October 11. The government announced to postpone the exam, the day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held meetings with Maratha organisations. MPSC Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed to September 20; Candidates Can Check Details on Official Website mpsc.gov.in.

After the meeting with the Maratha organisations failed on Thursday, a meeting of leaders including Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister Ashok Chavan was held at the CM’s official residence on Friday. The CM would hold a meeting to decide the next date for the MPSC exam.

Notably, the Maratha Organisation were demanding to postpone the exams. The organisation were of the view that in the absence of Maratha reservation, youth from the community would lose the opportunity of getting government jobs. They demanded that the exams should be postponed until the quota matter is resolved.

This is not the first time, MPSC has decided to postpone the examinations. The MPSC pre-examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 5, 2020, but got postponed to September 13. In August, the exam was postponed again, as it was clashing with national-level exam NEET, which has been scheduled on September 13.