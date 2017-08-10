MPs of Northeast discuss improvement of health scenario in region
The health scenario of Northeast region is seen to be degrading as the region is confronted with serious health hazards. High percentage of diseases such as Cancer, HIV, malaria and tuberculosis are reported from the region. However, in a major thrust to bring development in the health scenario and to seek out solution for various health issues, the Public Health Foundation of India called on the MPs of Northeast to discuss on the crucial issue of the health sector of the region.