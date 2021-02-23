MPEDA ties up with NCDC to bring better value to stakeholders

Kochi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) have entered into an agreement to synergise their various programmes in the interest of export-oriented capture and culture of fisheries and allied sectors for bringing better value to the stakeholders.

An MoU was signed by K S Srinivas, Chairman of MPEDA and Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director of NCDC, here on Monday evening.

'We have identified ample scope for working jointly in the interest of export promotion of marine products for bringing better value to the stakeholders through a variety of activities, including export focus, in line with the policies of the government,' Srinivas said.

Under the MoU, MPEDA and its Societies (NETFISH, NaCSA & RGCA) and NCDC will jointly formulate programmes to provide technical know-how to cooperatives to upscale infrastructure created for primary production and post-harvest management in the marine products export sector, a release issued by the MPEDA said here on Tuesday.

MPEDA and its societies will share a list of all clusters in various states with NCDC, which may approach the clusters for achieving scale and aggregation with export orientation.

It would also facilitate exports by the cooperatives assisted or identified by NCDC.

The two parties will jointly work towards capacity development of various stakeholders, organise outreach and awareness programmes and conduct workshops for the stakeholders.

The MoU also envisages MPEDA and its Societies and NCDC to work in close tandem to showcase to the Indian and global market, the products, technologies, processes, knowledge and services by the stakeholders through a variety of modes as may be identified by them from time to time.

Further, they would work together to achieve the export targets and the goal of doubling farmers income as set out by the government.

The expenses towards implementation in these areas and cooperation will be met by NCDC and MPEDA and its Societies through respective enabling provisions of their financial assistance schemes, the release said.

Story continues

Both the parties also agreed to the setting up of a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) composed of representatives from MPEDA and NCDC.

The terms of reference of this committee would be to plan, monitor and oversee the activities under this MoU in accordance with the schemes and programmes of the parties.

JCC will meet at least once in a quarter and periodically monitor and review the progress.

MPEDA and NCDC will nominate Nodal Officers for managing and implementing the decisions of JCC and the objectives of this MoU.

MPEDA, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is the nodal agency for promotion of marine products exports sector through a range of activities such as providing financial assistance, carrying out inspection of marine products, regulating the export, improving the marketing of marine products outside India, and collection of export statistics.

NCDC is a development finance institution set up by the Government of India for planning and promoting programmes for the production, processing, marketing, storage, export and import of agricultural produce, foodstuffs, industrial goods, and livestock on cooperative principles. PTI TGB ROH ROH