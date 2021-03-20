MP Woman Cuts Off Man’s Genitals During Rape Attempt: Police

In an act of self-defence, a 45-year-old woman cut off the genitals of her alleged rapist in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, said Khaddi Police outpost incharge, Sub Inspector (SI) Dharmendra Singh Rajput on Saturday, 20 March, reported PTI.

The woman has filed a police complaint against the accused for criminal force on a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty, house-trespass, criminal intimidation, and other relevant acts under the Indian Penal Code, added the report.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 18 March, at around 11 pm in Umariha village, 50 km away from the district headquarters, the report stated.

Also Read: UP: A Day After Lodging Rape Complaint, Minor Girl’s Father Dies

THE INCIDENT

Rajput told PTI that the woman was home alone with her 13-year-old son, after her husband went out of station for work. The 45-year-old accused allegedly entered the home on Thursday night. The child ran out of the home thinking he is a thief, after which the man allegedly thrashed the woman and tried to rape her.

He added that the woman fought off his attempts for over 20 minutes, following which, “in a bid to save herself, the woman picked up a sickle lying under her cot and cut off the man’s genitals. The woman then reached the police outpost and lodged a complaint against him around 1.30 am on Friday,” quoted PTI.

THE ACCUSED FILES COUNTER COMPLAINT

The accused was taken to a hospital for first aid by the police, after which he was shifted to Sidhi district hospital.

“As per the doctors’ advice, he was later admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa district for further treatment,” SI Rajput told PTI.

The accused has filed a counter complaint against the woman, he added.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read: ‘Survived Marital Rape and Depression; Today a National Champion’

. Read more on Gender by The Quint.MP Woman Cuts Off Man’s Genitals During Rape Attempt: PoliceSharath Kamal & Manika Batra Earn TT Mixed Doubles Olympics Berth . Read more on Gender by The Quint.